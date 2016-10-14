Ormiston aim to break their duck and sink Shipyard

Ormiston manager Richie Weir has described tomorrow’s bottom-of-the-table clash away to Burntisland as a “real six-pointer”.

The Recreation Park side have found it tough going so far this term, tasting success just once in a League Cup qualifying fixture, a 7-3 win over Burntisland last month.

Weir’s men lie third from bottom in the East of Scotland table without a point to their name, both Tweedmouth Rangers and Burntisland also yet to get off the mark and sit below Ormi having completed one fixture more.

Weir accepts the outcome of tomorrow’s clash in Fife could have a huge impact in their season going forward.

“Both teams haven’t had a good start to the season but hopefully we can kick on and get the points. It will be a tough game especially with it being over there,” he admitted.

“We came out on top of that cup game a few weeks back which has been our only win this season so fingers crossed we can do the same.

“Some of the players are a bit low on confidence with the results we’ve been having but a win in the league could kick us on a bit. We seem to start off games pretty well then the heads just go down for some reason. I don’t know if it’s a mental thing with them where we lose a goal and they all say ‘oh here we go again’.

“With having Eyemouth who have started really well the following week, we really need to find a win soon. We’ve got a lot of our squad back now so at least that’s giving us some options across the park.”

Heriot-Watt University could move joint-top with champions Leith Athletic should they pick up all three points in their clash with Tweedmouth Rangers in the Borders.

Leith themselves are involved in South Region Challenge Cup second-round action against Coldstream at Home Park and Tynecastle will look to atone for last weekend’s disappointing defeat at the hands of Lothian Thistle Hutchison Vale when they make the trip to Eyemouth United, also in the second round of the South Region Challenge Cup.