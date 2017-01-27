Ormiston glad to see the back of Lothian Thistle HV

Ormiston manager Richie Weir says he and his players are sick of the sight of Lothian Thistle Hutchison Vale following last weekend’s 8-0 demolition.

The teams have faced one another on five occasions already this term, Lothian prevailing each time and scoring 30 goals in the process.

And, although the East Lothain strugglers have seen the last of Raymond Carr’s men for the remainder of the campaign, Weir is adamant his players must learn to approach these fixtures in a much better frame of mind.

“It wasn’t very good to watch last weekend that’s for sure,” Weir said ahead of their home East of Scotland League encounter with Peebles Rovers tomorrow. “I think the guys have got that mentality now that when they see we’re playing Lothian, they know what lies ahead. They’ve just got that attitude in their heads before the match even starts.

“I went up to Raymond after the game last weekend and said ‘thank god we’ve not got to meet you lot again this season’. We’ve played them twice in the league and three times in various cup competitions but we played Leith just recently and although we lost 3-1 we played really well.”

Weir will welcome back 17-year-old striker Aidan McMillan into the squad for the visit of Peebles, the teenager making himself available for selection again having previously ruled himself out due to work commitments.

“We played a friendly against Newcraighall Leith Vics on Wednesday night and won 1-0 with Aidan coming on as a sub and scoring the winner,” Weir explained. “He played with us at the start of the season and did really well but due to his work he wasn’t able to make every Saturday. But he’s back again so he gives us a lot of options. There’s every chance he will start tomorrow.”

Elsewhere, Lothian make the trip up the M9 to tackle Stirling University where a win would leapfrog them above leaders Leith who are in Qualifying League Cup action at Tweedmouth Rovers. Tynecastle host Heriot-Watt University at Saughton Enclosure.