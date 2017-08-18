Ormiston in ‘better place than last year’, says Richie Weir

Despite having lost their opening three matches this season, Ormiston manager Richie Weir insists his team are in far better shape than they were this time last year.

Defeats by Coldstream, and East Lothian rivals Preston Athtletic in the Qualifying League Cup campaign saw them exit the competition at the group stage before a 5-0 reversal to Lowland League side Gretna 2008 in the Football Nation Qualifying Cup last weekend.

However, as Weir prepares his side for the visit of Peebles Rovers tomorrow on East of Scotland League duty, he reiterated his relief at having a decent quota of players to call upon this time around.

“We’re actually in a position now where we’re having to leave guys out of the squad as opposed to last year phoning guys on a Friday night to offer them a game,” Weir explained. “It’s a much better position to be in as last season the team picked itself every week.

“The results haven’t been ideal so far but with regards to the squad we’re in 100 per cent better shape than we were at this point last season.

“I’ve seen enough of the guys so far to see no reason why we can’t compete in the league this year. We want to get off to a good start in the league against Peebles.

“We’ve done a wee bit of experimenting with the formations and playing players in different positions so they’ve given me some food for thought.

“The league is our bread and butter so we’ve put the other results to bed. We’re looking forward to it,” Weir added.

Elsewhere, reigning league champions Lothian Thistle Hutchison Vale start their defence against Stirling University at Saughton Enclosure while Leith Athletic and Preston meet at Meadowbank 3G.

In the Football Nation Qualifying Cup, Heriot-Watt University host Tynecastle at Oriam in a first-round tie.

It will be the second time in a week the teams have locked horns having met in a league fixture last Saturday where the students prevailed 3-1 at Saughton.