Ormiston to raise game for Tynecastle

Ormiston boss Richie Weir says he expects this weekend’s opponents Tynecastle to be up there challenging for the East of Scotland League title this season – but only after his side have taken three points off them in East Lothian tomorrow.

The Recreation Park side have only amassed six points from a possible 21 so far this term and remain just five points better off than bottom club Burntisland Shipyard, but Weir is of the mindset that the best is still to come from his players who defeated Shipyard 4-0 in their last competitive outing almost two weeks ago.

“It’s going to be a tough game tomorrow, make no mistake about it,” Weir admitted. “They’ll definitely be up there with a shout of winning the league, I’m sure of it but I believe we can spring a surprise.

“I just hope we can put in a decent performance and do ourselves justice because the attitude of the players has been spot on these last few weeks. I think a lot of folk will be expecting us to be turned over. I’m sure they will be looking at the results we’ve had this season where we’ve conceded a few early goals which has seen us crumble but we seemed to have knocked that out of the players recently.”

The cold weather put paid to Ormiston’s trip to second-bottom Tweedmouth Rangers last weekend and, with it, an opportunity to increase their points tally.

“We were disappointed the game was off last weekend because we were looking to kick on from our win over Burntisland the previous week,” Weir said. “But we managed to arrange a friendly with Dunbar United on Tuesday night so that was a worthwhile exercise and kept us ticking over. We put in a good performance even though we were beaten 4-1 but they are absolutely flying right now.

“We just want to try and get as many points as we can from our home matches and start climbing the league table. Another three points tomorrow would see us close the gap on the teams above us.”