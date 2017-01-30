Penicuik assistant coach supplies the ammo to earn a point

Ryan Gay was delighted to play a key role as Penicuik grabbed a last-gasp equaliser to claim a 3-3 Super League draw at Broxburn.

Assistant coach Gay, playing his 300th game for the club, was involved in Darrell Young’s late leveller as the spoils were shared at Albyn Park.

Ex-Hearts player Gay, 30, said: “I’ve been at Penicuik for 11 seasons now and had a testimonial last year.

“When I left the Hearts I had six months with Newtongrange then joined up here and never regretted it. It’s been onwards and upwards ever since.

“Who would have thought all those years ago that the team would be riding so high in the Super League and still in all competitions.

“I still believe I’ve got two or three more seasons playing.

“I’m enjoying my role as assistant coach and that could be something for the future but, just now, I still want to play.”

Penicuik had grabbed themselves a fourth-minute lead when Ross Montgomery crossed brilliantly from the left for Stephen Scott to knock the ball past goalkeeper Connor Wallace from six yards.

They doubled their lead in the 34th minute when Stephen Scott finished off a great set-piece started by a free-kick from Neil Janczyk. His deep cross into the box was headed on by Ryan McCallum to Scott at the near post and again he finished sweetly.

Broxburn fought back, though, and, with only a couple of minutes to half-time, Ross Nimmo crashed an unstoppable effort in to the top corner to pull a goal back.

The hosts started the second half brightly and only had to wait three minutes to draw level. Nimmo crossed to Scott Richards, who knocked the ball down to Zander Miller. He had a lot to do but his finish was superb.

Now level, Broxburn went hunting for the lead. Just after the hour mark, they scored their third with another fine finish.

Darren Gribben played a good ball into the feet of Richards and he finished well at the near post.

Penicuik were off the pace now but the introduction of substitute Gay for Janczyk brought an improvement.

Broxburn were holding out for the win but conceded a corner as injury time started. Gay took the corner from the right, sending over a peach of a ball straight to the head of central defender Young, whose powerful header crashed into the net.

Broxburn manager Max Christie was disappointed to lose the injury-time equaliser after his side had fought back to lead.

He said: “We’re gutted to drop a couple of points and lose goals from set-pieces. We couldn’t keep hens out a close. We played really well to fight back and take the lead but to concede a third from a set-piece in injury time knocks the feet from you.”

Penicuik manager Johnny Harvey admitted his team – sitting third in the table – played well below the standards they’ve set in previous weeks.

He said: “I knew we weren’t at the levels of previous weeks and, to be fair, I thought we were fortunate to be a couple of goals in front but fair play to Broxburn they came back at us and took the lead.

“To play below the standards we’ve shown, come to Broxburn and go away with a 3-3 draw shows the levels the club are playing at just now. The expectations at the club now are growing every week.”

Broxburn: Wallace, Scott, Coll, Paterson, Gavin, Locke, Nimmo, Linton, Miller, Richards, Gribben. Subs: McNaughton, Purves, Downie, Brown, Millar.

Penicuik: Easton, Forbes, Noble, Hume, Young, Janczyk, Conway, Barr, McCallum, S Scott, Montgomery. Subs: Gay, K Scott, McDonald, Jones, Somerville.