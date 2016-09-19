Penicuik’s goal splurge continues against Fauldhouse

Penicuik’s impressive run of form continued as they slamming six past a hapless Fauldhouse side, with captain Ryan McCallum grabbing a double to take their tally of goals scored to 20 in their last four league as they climbed to fourth spot in the table.

“We had a poor start to the season with a new manager and new players coming in and it took time for us to gel,” said McCallum. “Now though, we are getting better every week with goals coming from not just the strikers.

“There were big performances from a lot of players out there today and if we continue this kind of form then it could be a good season for us.”

Fauldhouse started the game really well, but their strikers failed to grab make an impact. It was a surprise then when Penicuik took the lead after 14 minutes with a powerful header from Keith Lough and they doubled their lead when Ross Montgomery scored after a Lough effort was bocked out to him.

A three-minute minute scoring spree after half-time killed the game off as a contest. In the 48th minute McCallum blasted the ball home and that was followed up a minute later with a 30-yard drive from full back Andy Forbes. Then, another minute later, Ross Montgomery grabbed his double.

The visitors did pull a goal back when Liam Coogans scored from the spot after a pull in the box, but by then it was far too late for a fightback.

Penicuik boss Johnny Harvey said: “ At half time we were two up, but Fauldhouse were still in the game. We had a wee talk at the break and they scored three goals in quick succession and the game was over.”

Penicuik: Trialist, Forbes, Noble, Inglis, Young, Janacek, Sproull, Barr, McCallum, Lough, Montgomery. Subs: Somerville, K Scott, L Scott, Pyda, Gay.

Fauldhouse: Grier, S Watson, Nicol, Fallon, M Watson, Devlin, Byrne, Black, Richford, Coogans, Martin. Subs: Quinn, Ward, Gilchrist, Bonnes, Stewart.