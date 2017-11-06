Penicuik boss frustrated his side didn’t finish off Kilbirnie

PENICUIK manager Johnny Harvey was disappointed his side didn’t finish the job after a tremendous performance in their 2-2 draw with Kilbirnie Ladeside.

Harvey’s side took the game to their hosts in a thrilling Scottish Junior Cup second-round clash which will now be resolved in a replay at Penicuik Park this Saturday.

Harvey said: “We should have won that game because we had chance after chance in the second half but they threw their bodies in front of us at every opportunity.

“However, we gave away two bad goals when we were in front and we can’t afford that next time. But, overall, it was a great response after losing to Lochee.

“It’s going to be a tough one again next week but, if we play like Saturday, then I’m confident we’ll get through.”

Penicuik opened the scoring in the 15th minute when the Kilbirnie defence failed to clear a free-kick and Lumbert Kataleza pounced to slam the loose ball into the net. Their delight was short-lived, though, as Kilbirnie drew level within a couple of minutes. A free-kick from Neil Scullion was headed home by ex-Linlithgow player Mick O’Byrne.

Penicuik continued to dominate the game but found home goalkeeper Kevin Hughes in fine form. They took the lead again in the 40th minute when Aaron Somerville caught the keeper on the wrong foot and the ball hit the net despite the goalie’s attempts to claw it out.

Penicuik continued to dominate after the interval as they set about looking for a clincher.

Kilbirnie, though, had the dangerous Neil Scullion on the field and his set-pieces were always a danger.

Then, on the hour mark and against the run of play, Kilbirnie equalised. A free-kick taken by James McGill was headed home by Dean Findlay.

Penicuik were aggrieved but bounced back and once again set about looking for another goal. They had chance after chance but every time a Kilbirnie defender threw himself in front of the ball the keeper saved well. Substitute Jack Hamilton had at least four great opportunities to give them the lead again but failed each time to break the deadlock.

Kilbirnie: K Hughes, Mitchell, McKinnon, Tuohy, O’Byrne, C Hughes, McGill, Anderson, Findlay, Scullion, Williamson. Subs: Roberts, Crerand, McLaren, Bembo.

Penicuik: Allison, Forbes, Williams, Young, Hume, Jones, McCrory-Evans, Barr, Kataleza, Somerville, Pontoon. Subs: J Hamilton, Jamieson, G Hamilton, McDonald, Menzies.