Penicuik left frustrated as they fail to break down Sauchie

It was a frustrating afternoon for Penicuik boss Johnny Harvey as he watched his side huff and puff their way to a 0-0 draw against newly-promoted Sauchie.

“To be honest I saw in the warm-up there wasn’t the same buzz about the lads,” he said. “We started slowly and it wasn’t until the last half hour that the urgency kicked in.

“We should have taken the chances then but things didn’t work out for us up front.

“We have to look at the start to the season we’ve had though because at the start if I was offered 13 points and five games unbeaten, I would have taken their hand off, so although we dropped a couple of points today we didn’t lose the game.”

Sauchie were the better side for the opening half-hour until against the run of play the home sides left winger Scott McCrory-Irving curled a superb effort to the top corner which brought out a super save from Darren Dolan in the Sauchie goal.

All too often though Penicuik’s final ball was played too long too short or the wrong option was picked for them to make the breakthrough. Both sides created several chances, nothing clear cut, but when the ball did fall cleanly both keepers were found to be in great form none better than Penicuik’s Kyle Allison’s double block in the 36th minute.

Sauchie continued to push hard for the opener in the second half but as the game crept on they looked like they were happy with a share of the points.

It was only in the last 20 minutes or so that Penicuik began to dominate. They had chances but the final ball was disappointing. Then in injury time Sauchie were reduced to ten men when after receiving a knock on the head which the referee ignored, Sauchie captain Darren Morgan shouted abuse at the linesman and was promptly given a red card.

Penicuik: Allison, McDonald, G Hamilton, Hume, Young, Jones, Connolly, Barr, J Hamilton, Kataleza, McCrory-Irving. Subs: Williams, Montgomery, Mendes, Somerville, Easton.

Sauchie: Dolan, McFarlane, Syme, Trialist, Sharp, Shirra, MacTaggart, Morgan, Kelly, Trialist, Leary. Subs: Morrison, Hutchison, Flood, Millar, Graham.