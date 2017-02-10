Postponements may have been a good thing for Musselburgh

Musselburgh Athletic boss Calvin Shand believes having their Scottish Junior Cup fourth-round tie against Kirkintilloch Rob Roy postponed twice has benefited his side.

The Olivebank men were due to play their last-32 clash away to the West Super Premier League leaders back on January 28, but Rob Roy’s Guy’s Meadow home failed to beat the freeze. It was the same story last weekend with Burgh forced to wait another week.

Their tie will almost certainly go ahead tomorrow with the venue having been switched to Benburb’s artificial surface at New Tinto Park, kick-off 4.45pm.

Shand is adamant the two-week gap without a competitive fixture hasn’t hindered his players. The former Hibs under-17s boss reckons they are more prepared now than what they would’ve been two weeks ago.

“It’s been a wee bit frustrating, but to be fair it’s probably been a good thing for us as it’s given us a lot more time with the players on the training pitch,” said Shand.

“We are probably more prepared now than what we would’ve been had it gone ahead so in a roundabout way it’s been a good thing. We’ve been able to work on certain things aimed towards the game. I’m just glad now that it’s been moved and we can now prepare knowing that the game will definitely be on.”

Shand, who added Berwick Rangers defender Barry Hogg to his squad this week, recognises his side are underdogs. Regardless, he insists his side will go and play without fear with a short trip to local rivals Penicuik Athletic awaiting the victors.

He added: “I’ve seen them a couple of times and they seem to be a team that is on fire just now. Even when they are not playing well they are getting results and that’s the sign of a team that is really on form.

“The way we play we’re going to go and have a go anyway. We’ll go and enjoy the occasion and see what comes off. We’re not going through there with any fear at all, there’s no reason to be [fearful] – we’ve only lost five games all season.

“We know exactly what they are about, so we are prepared as we can be. But you can do as much preparation as you want, you need to go and perform on the day.”