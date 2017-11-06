Preston Athletic defeat Tynecastle to remain in reach of Kelty

Have your say

Preston Athletic continued their rich vein of form with a hard-fought 2-1 victory over Tynecastle to stay in touch with East of Scotland League leaders Kelty Hearts.

The hosts raced into a 2-0 lead inside 25 minutes, Macauley Woodcock with the opener before Greig Binnie converted from the penalty spot four minutes later.

Stevie Vinter’s men set up a tense finish as Ryan Ferguson pulled one back for Tynie with 15 minutes remaining but the Panners defence stood firm to take the points.

Leith Athletic, meanwhile, occupy second spot ahead of Preston on goal difference after they swept aside Heriot-Watt University 5-2 at Meadowbank 3G.

The students simply had no answer to Leith’s ruthlessness in front of goal, Stefan Hay and a Brodie Mackenzie hat-trick putting the home side in control at the interval. And although the visitors responded in the second half, Oban Anderson’s 30-yard wonder strike capped off a fine afternoon for Steve Chalmers and Leighton Jones’ outfit.

Lothian Thistle Hutchison Vale made it seven wins out of seven in the league this season with a convincing 7-0 victory over Peebles Rovers at Saughton Enclosure.

Lothian, who welcome Championship league leaders St Mirren to the Capital on Scottish Cup third-round duty a week on Saturday, were simply no match for the Borders club.

Jamie Devlin, Samuel Nhamburo and Louis Swanson all scored twice for Raymond Carr’s men with Ryan Hutchison completing the rout.

Elsewhere, Ormiston went down 4-1 at Home Park to hosts Coldstream.