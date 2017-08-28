Preston Athletic respond to Lynch’s call by winning at home

Preston Athletic are up to fourth in the East of Scotland League after a fine 2-0 victory over Peebles Rovers.

Prior to the weekend’s encounter at the Pennypit joint-manager Jack Lynch had spoken about the importance of winning their home games if they are to be title contenders this season.

The Panners are desperate for an immediate return to the Lowland League following their relegation in May and Saturday’s success over Peebles made it two wins from two on home soil so far this term.

Gavin Stevenson opened the scoring just a minute before the interval and Michael McFarlane wrapped up the points midway through the second half.

Champions Lothian Thistle Hutchison Vale were convincing 5-1 winners at Burntisland Shipyard.

Former Tynecastle player Louis Swanson, who made the switch during the summer, netted a brace with Kevin Brown, Sean Wringe and Willis Hare also scoring. Lothian sit joint top but behind leaders Kelty Hearts on goal difference.

Ormiston suffered their third straight league defeat, losing 3-0 at Stirling University. Richie Weir’s men are second bottom.

Meanwhile, in the Alex Jack Cup first round, Heriot-Watt University thrashed Tweedmouth Rangers 7-1 in the Borders. Anton Dowds scored a hat-trick with Cammie Ross Aidan Quinn, Mark McGovern and Liam Atwell also breaching the Tweedmouth defence. Watt will now meet Leith Athletic in the last four.

And Tynecastle also put seven without reply past their opponents Eyemouth United at Saughton Enclosure to ease themselves into the semi finals where they’ll play either Ormiston or Peebles.