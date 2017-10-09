Preston Athletic set the pace in EoS after derby victory

Preston Athletic earned the bragging rights after a 4-1 win over East Lothian rivals Ormiston at Hibs’ East Mains Training Centre.

The Panners’ sixth win out of seven in the East of Scotland League put the club two points clear at the top after coming from behind to overcome Richie Weir’s strugglers.

Myles Doig opened the scoring in the 14th minute for the hosts but Kieran Jack levelled for Preston five minutes before the interval. Jonny Grotlin’s header just two minutes later saw Athletic ahead at the break.

Greg Binnie’s strike ten minutes after the restart provided a two-goal cushion and Grotlin notched his second and Preston’s fourth of the afternoon shortly after the hour mark.

Ormiston remain pointless and have now scored just three goals in eight matches.

Adam Breen’s 40-yard effort saw Heriot-Watt University pick up a point at Stirling University, the Capital side unable to find a winner despite creating umpteen opportunities in front of goal. Watt move up to fourth in the table, a point better off than Lothian Thistle Hutchison Vale who have two games in hand.

Second-placed Leith Athletic fought from a goal down to stun Tynecastle 3-1 at Saughton Enclosure.

In a dress rehearsal ahead of Sunday’s Alex Jack Cup final, Stewart Adams fired Tynie into a first-half lead before an own goal put the visitors level four minutes into the second half.

Ross Larner’s penalty then put Leith ahead in the 66th minute and former Livingston midfielder Ryan Currie wrapped up the points with just six minutes remaining.