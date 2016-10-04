Preston boss hails subs who made four-goal turnaround

Preston Athletic manager Craig Nisbet revealed he had already resigned himself to defeat with little more than 12 minutes remaining of Saturday’s 4-3 epic victory over Stirling University.

The Panners were 3-0 down just seven minutes into the second half at the Pennypit and heading for their seventh league defeat of the season until a quite remarkable turnaround saw the hosts net four goals in 12 minutes to hand them a precious three points that also lifted the club off the foot of the table.

“I was just thinking of trying to keep the score down to be honest! I didn’t want a cricket score. We were absolutely dire for 60 minutes and then we completely changed formation and got our rewards,” Nisbet admitted ahead of tonight’s home clash with Dalbeattie Star. “We just didn’t have any threat going forward so we took a couple off who hadn’t been performing and the changes worked.

“Once we scored our first, it really seemed to deflate the Stirling boys. We’ve got boys in our team now who are a wee bit more determined and that certainly helps. It was absolute scenes at the end!

“Dalbeattie will be really tough tonight, though. They had a good result against Spartans at the weekend so we’re expecting them to come here full of confidence. We’ve got Matty Graham coming in on loan from Cowdenbeath so he’ll go straight into the squad for tonight’s match.”

Elsewhere, Edinburgh University, fresh from Saturday’s 2-0 win over Whitehill Welfare, welcome undefeated and top-of-the-table East Kilbride to East Peffermill while Civil Service Strollers will hope to put their William Hill Scottish Cup exit to Hawick Royal Albert behind them when they travel to Stirling University.