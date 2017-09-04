Preston suffer a drubbing by amateurs Colville in the shadow of Ibrox

After back-to-back League wins Preston’s confidence was high but the Panners were dumped out of the Scottish Cup at the Qualifying stage by the impressive Amateur Cup winners Colville Park, writes JOHN SNEDDEN.

The match was played at neutral Benburb in the shadow of Ibrox as Colville’s pitch was deemed unfit to hold the match. Colville took the lead on ten minutes as Liam Cusack broke the deadlock firing past Sinclair Inglis in the Preston goal. Both sides created chances but the amateurs held the slender lead at half-time.

Cusack also netted the crucial second of the match on 64 minutes which opened the floodgates as a Chris Craig double, his first a well taken free kick, put the result beyond any doubt. Moments from the end Max Clearie added a fifth to rub salt in the Panners’ wounds.

Preston will be hoping to bounce back this weekend with an away trip to Coldstream in the East of Scotland League.

Preston Athletic: S Inglis, M McFarlane, Innes (C Inglis), Liddle, Cowan, Conway (D Pennycuick), Binnie, Woodcock, Young (Dimitrov), Grotlin, Cochrane. Subs: C Pennycuick, Gilchrist, Jack, Murray.