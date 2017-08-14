Qualifying Cup/Lowland League: Leith denied on pens after incredible fightback

Civil Service stroll it; Spartans’ run ended

FOOTBALL NATION QUALIFYING CUP

Whitehill Welfare 3

Leith Athletic 3

Whitehill win 4-3 on pens

Despite being a man and three goals down, Leith Athletic produced a stunning late comeback to force extra-time before losing on penalties in a thrilling tie. Whitehill started well and Scott Gormley slotted in after good work from Sonny Swanson on eight minutes and again two minutes later, tapping in after Campbell McLellan parried a Swanson shot. Leith’s Daniel Simpson picked up a second yellow card on 70 minutes and, with ten minutes remaining, Jack Wright made it 3-0 from close range. Three minutes from time, Rhys Surgeon lobbed Ross Jardine to score what looked a consolation. However, a minute later it was 3-2 when Stephane Murray fouled Brodie Mackenzie in the box and Callum Mein scored from the spot. Incredibly, six minutes into stoppage time, Kyle Hogg shot in off the crossbar to force extra time and then penalty kicks. Jardine saved the visitors’ first and third efforts from Mein and Oban Anderson with Ryan Currie, Hogg and Neil Middleton scoring. McLellan kept out Welfare’s third penalty from Wright but Kerr Dodds, James McPartlin and Swanson all scored before Hamish Hunter won it for Whitehill.

Whitehill Welfare: Jardine, McPartlin, Murray, Gordon, Watson, Dodds, Swanson, Wright, Gormley, Smith, Mitchell. Subs: Flynn, Robertson, Hunter, Brockie, Knox.

Leith Athletic: McLellan, Simpson, Duff, Larner, Smith, Middleton, Mein, Anderson, Mackenzie, Currie, Surgeon. Subs: Ritchie, Fairnie, Reid, Bruce, Hogg, Hay, Rankin.

Civil Service Strollers 5

Edinburgh University 0

A CONFIDENT and energetic Strollers side stormed into the third round. The University spurned two early chances and were punished on eight minutes when Jack Downie drilled home from 25 yards. Matt Cunningham’s strike made it two for Strollers on 23 minutes. The home team scored a decisive third goal on 47 minutes when Main found Cunningham with a neat cross to the near post. Further goals were scored by James Hainey on 85 and 88 minutes, the first when he latched onto a through ball and the second a tap-in set up by Churchill.

Civil Service Strollers: Burnside, Stewart, Fee, Laird, Verth, Cunningham, Mail, Clapperton, Carse (Hainey 60), Downie, Boyle (Churchill 60). Subs: Newall, Watson Ballantyne.

Edinburgh University: Bonner, Gair, Condie, Smith, Main, Daniels-Yeoman (Murray 56), Verkaik (Swan 70), Ritchie, Boyle, Evans (McDonald 81), McNicholas.

LOWLAND LEAGUE

Spartans 1

BSC Glasgow 2

Spartans’ 100 percent start to the season came to an end when a last-minute Gary Redpath strike saw BSC Glasgow pull off a smash-and-grab. The home side had the bulk of the early possession and got their reward in the eighth minute when Craig Stevenson worked his way to the byeline before Alan Brown’s pass was thumped home by Jamie Dishington. BSC equalised against the run of play ten minutes before the break when Robbie Duncan swooped to net a rebound following Blair Carswell’s save. In the second half, Brandon Archibald came close to scoring for the hosts with a thunderous drive. It looked like spoils would be shared until Redpath popped up to grab an unlikely winner at the death.

Spartans: Carswell, Herd, Brown, Tolmie, Thomson, Greenhill (Wilson), Dishington, Stevenson, Allum, McFarland, Khutsishvili (Archibald). Unused Subs: Corbett, Atkinson, Maxwell, Nixon, Stobie.

BSC Glasgow: Marshall, Kinnaird, Mills, Donnelly (McArthur), McStay (Jones), McMillan, McNab, Duncan (Murray), Smith, Grehan, Redpath. Unused Subs: Kinnaird, Tennant, Brown, Barr.