Revenge is on Edinburgh United’s agenda against Pumpherston

South Division league leaders Edinburgh United will be aiming to exact revenge on Pumpherston when they meet at Paties Road tomorrow.

Pumphy defeated Edinburgh 4-1 two weeks ago in the first round of the East of Scotland Cup to wreck their perfect start to the season.

It was the wake-up call the Paties Road men needed, according to manager John O’Hara, with his side bouncing back immediately with a 6-1 hammering of Harthill last weekend.

“We got beat off Pumpherston in the cup, which was probably the best thing that could’ve happened to us to be honest,” said O’Hara.

“We had done just enough to win games in the league up until then. I didn’t feel we had played to our full potential; we were getting over the line and I still felt we could do more.

“The boys had the bit between their teeth last week as it was the first time they had been beaten and nobody likes that feeling on a Saturday night.

“At training going into to the Harthill game I was stressing to the players that we had to earn our results over 90 minutes not over 40 minutes, then on Saturday we earned our result over the 90 minutes.

“Hopefully we can push on now. We’ll be ready for them this time. We’re at home and we’ll give everything we’ve got.”

One player who the visitors will have to keep an eye on tomorrow is centre back Dale Richardson. The defender is on loan from Newtongrange Star and has netted in every league game so far.

O’Hara added: “Dale’s been an absolute revelation for us. I worked with him at Newtongrange last year and he got himself to a really good fitness level probably until this time last year, and then he was in a car accident and couldn’t play for ten or 12 weeks.

“He’s enjoying himself and he’s playing 90 minutes every week now. He’s getting fitter and he’s chipping in with goals – he’s a real threat at set-pieces.”