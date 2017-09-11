Ruthless Lothian Thistle dismantle Heriot-Watt

East of Scotland League champions Lothian Thistle Hutchison Vale showed they mean business again this year after sweeping aside city rivals Heriot-Watt University 6-1 at Saughton Enclosure.

Jamie Devlin’s hat-trick took the player’s goal tally to 16 already this term, strike partner Sean Wringe also getting in on the act with a brace against the students. Grant Munro’s solo effort meant it was a sorry afternoon for Watt who dropped their first points in the league this season.

Preston Athletic continued their recent good form with a 8-2 demolition of Coldstream at Home Park. On-loan Spartans midfielder Jonny Grotlin, and Alex Dimitrov, were both on target twice for the Panners in the Borders with Greg Binnie, Jay Cochrane, Kieran Jack and Jack Jardine also on target for Paul Riley and Jack Lynch’s side.

There were goals galore at Tweedmouth Rangers as Tynecastle netted nine without reply at Old Shielfield Park. Since losing their opening league fixture to Heriot-Watt, Stevie Vinter’s men have registered three wins on the bounce.

Dean Crabbe was the star of the show netting six in what was a sensational individual performance from the winger. Alex Chingwalu was on target twice with youngster Archie Roue also on the scoresheet.

Despite going behind to a fourth-minute penalty, Leith Athletic stormed to a 3-1 win over Peebles Rovers at Whitestone Park while Ormiston, who have yet to pick up a point this season, lost 7-0 to Kelty Hearts in Fife.