Salvesen seal the treble as Ross strikes for Victory

A last-gasp strike from David Ross ensured Victory Cup Final delight for Salvesen in a 3-2 defeat of Edinburgh Harps at Paties Road.

Harps fought back from two goals down to level the scores with nine minutes remaining after a gallant fightback.

But Salvesen’s extra physical presence in the final third paid dividends, and Ross’s late strike ensured Ryan Hardings’ side can celebrate a treble with the Lothian West League title and East of Scotland Cup already in the bag.

Harps were first to threaten with Steven Clark sending a cross to the back post that was fired just wide by Craig Lamb.

James Davidson then went close for Salvesen and they took the lead from the penalty spot on ten minutes when Ross converted with a cheeky chip after Davidson’s shot was adjudged to have come off the hand of Michele Convertino.

Ten minutes later, Salvesen doubled their lead when Kyle Hay rifled in a half volley that Harps keeper Shaun Moore touched on to the post, only for the ball to crawl over the line.

Neat interplay involving Hay and Davidson almost resulted in Ross adding to his penalty as Salvesen continued to press, before Lamb had a shot saved at the near post for Harps after Scott Kelly played him into space.

The second half saw both sides continue to look for goals, Salvesen knowing one goal would kill the game off as a contest whilst Harps looked for a route back into the game.

Ross and Lofti Barbirou had headers that went inches over the bar, before Davidson shot agonisingly over from a few yards out.

Harps then hit the woodwork when the ever-present Lamb had a shot that cannoned off the post after a surging run down the left wing.

But it was game on with 79 minutes played when Luke Stephen shot into an empty net after Stuart Johnston had made an initial tackle on Colin McGork.

Mark Hamill then shot wide for Harps with the goal gaping but the Green and Whites had their tails up, and there were scenes of delirium on 81 minutes when substitute Gerard Edelsten cracked a low drive into the far corner for Harps’ equaliser, after a corner was only partially cleared.

But unfortunately for Harps, their lead didn’t last long and minutes later Ross turned his marker just inside the 15 yard area before angling a shot into the net. Michael Yuill was unlucky not to score a fourth as the final whistle ensured a thrilling contest was brought to a close.

Vics’ Logan’s run is over

Edinburgh South Vics lost out to Linlithgow Thistle in the quarter-final of The Logan Cup as a strike from Kenny Knox ensured a semi-final tie with Tollcross Thistle.

Salters Athletic defeated Carnwarth Amateurs 2-0 thanks to goals from Tom McDougall and Calum Roberts in the Stead and Simpson Cup second round, they will now face Edinburgh Star in the quarter-final tomorrow.

St Bernard’s lost 2-1 to Blackridge Vale of Craig in the third round of The Centenary Cup as they prepare for Friday’s Gallacher Cup Final against Clermiston Star.

In the LEAFA Lothian East League there were wins for Edinburgh University Colts and Cavalry Park with victories over Portobello Thistle and Haddington Athletic respectively.