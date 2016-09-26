Scottish Cup: Bonnyrigg boss frustrated after stalemate

Bonnyrigg boss Robbie Horn couldn’t help but feel frustration as his team were taken to a replay by Highland side Turriff.

Rose created the better chances in the 1-1 draw at The Haughs but will have to do it all over again at New Dundas Park this Saturday as they target a place in the second round of the William Hill Scottish Cup.

Rose had to rely on a Fraser McLaren equaliser to keep them in the competition and Horn admitted: “We were the better team. We had the better chances but lacked a cutting edge especially in the first half. Their defence were big lads and hard to break down.

“Then, when they scored with an exceptional strike from their full-back, our players showed real fighting character. They stepped up a gear and knew what they had to do.

“I’m confident we can take care of business next week at home with our top scorer Wayne McIntosh back from holiday.”

Rose set about their business from the start and had their hosts on the back foot. Chances were created but none taken.

The second half started the same as the first with Bonnyrigg controlling the pace but that all changed in the 70th minute with a wonder strike from Turriff’s Chris Herd.

The ball found its way to Herd out wide on the left wing. He turned inside and, on his wrong foot, sent a brilliant volley into the postage stamp cornet of the net.

It looked like Turriff had delivered the sucker punch and it would be a long trip home for Horn’s men. But Rose had a trick up their sleeve with substitute McLaren. Only a couple of minutes after falling behind, Rose were level. Andrew Kidd found space on the byeline before sending over a great cross for McLaren to head home.

McLaren was delighted to score, saying: “It was good to get on the scoresheet because I’ve been training hard at getting my fitness up. The gaffer spoke to me about steering clear of injuries and getting a regular place in the starting line-up.

“We think we should have won this one but that’s football. We had the most of the play and they score a wonder goal. We feel we can finish the job next week, though.”

Turriff United: Main, Davidson, Herd, Wood, Bowden, Chalmers, C Booth, Young, Kleczkowski, D Booth, Allan. Subs: Nowossielski, Mair, Smith, Moir, Vastano, Sherman.

Bonnyrigg Rose: Andrew, Horne, Donaldson, Young, Hoskins, Stewart, Jamieson, Turner, McGachey, Nelson, Kidd. Subs: Moyes, Gray, Brown, McLaren, Rooney.