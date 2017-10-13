Scottish Cup: Civil Service Strollers hope to surprise Brora

Civil Service Strollers boss Alex Cunningham admits it would be an upset were his side to prevail over Brora Rangers in tomorrow’s William Hill Scottish Cup second-round clash at Christie Gillies Park.

Despite handing out a first league defeat of the season to current Lowland League leaders BSC Glasgow six days ago, Cunningham is mindful of the threat this weekend’s Highland League visitors will pose to his players’ chance of progressing.

Brora won their first league championship in 2014 and retained their title the following year. However, having overcome Edinburgh City in the SPFL Pyramid Promotion play-off in May 2015, the Cattachs missed out on a place in SPFL League 2 following a 3-2 aggregate defeat to Montrose.

The east Sutherland outfit are currently managed by former Inverness Caledonian Thistle defender Ross Tokely.

“Brora are a big side with a big reputation so it will be an interesting game. I think from our perpsective we just have to go out and play.

“We know how good they are and what they have achieved in the past winning leagues and cups,” Cunningham explained. “But it’s a one-off and we can’t forget it’s the Scottish Cup. There’s always an upset in the cup, so you just never know.

“It was a really good performance last week after going a goal down against BSC. But we dug in and found something from somewhere against a really good side.”

Jack Downie was on target twice in last Saturday’s 4-2 win and Cunningham was forthcoming in his praise for the central midfielder.

“Jack’s really come on to a game. He certainly seems to play well in the middle with Matty [Cunningham].

“They have a really good understanding and I thought he took his first goal exceptionally well sticking it in the top corner.

“At the start of the season, Jack was really unsure whether or not he wanted to play football this year but he’s grown in confidence and long may it continue.”