Scottish Cup draw: Local teams handed League Two tests

Linlithgow Rose and Preston Athletic have both been handed plum William Hill Scottish Cup second-round ties against League Two opposition.

Scottish Cup record-breakers Rose became the first Junior side ever to reach the fifth round of the competition last season and they will host Stirling Albion at Prestonfield on Saturday, October 22.

Lowland League side Preston were rewarded with a home tie against Montrose at the Pennypit after defeating Nairn County 3-2 on Saturday.

League Two side Edinburgh City were handed a tough home tie against league rivals Forfar Athletic, who won 3-2 at Meadowbank last month and boast a 100 per cent record this term.

Steven Hislop’s Whitehill Welfare were handed a trip away to Highland League club Wick Academy, while Spartans were drawn away to Huntly.

Should Super League champions Bonnyrigg Rose overcome Turriff United in their first-round replay at New Dundas Park this Saturday, they will host Highland League champions Cove Rangers in the second round.

Civil Service Strollers could face League Two side Berwick Rangers at home if they can get past Hawick Royal Albert in their cup replay this weekend, while Leith Athletic will host Forres Mechanics or Lossiemouth in round two should they defeat Cumbernauld Colts in their replay at Broadwood on Wednesday week.

Second-round draw: Annan Athletic v East Stirlingshire; Banks O’Dee v Formartine United; Brora Rangers v Clyde; BSC Glasgow v Beith Juniors; Turriff United or Bonnyrigg Rose v Cove Rangers; Berwick Rangers v Civil Service Strollers or Hawick Royal Albert; Linlithgow Rose v Stirling Albion; Wick Academy v Whitehill Welfare; Preston Athletic v Montrose;

Huntly v Spartans; Edinburgh City v Forfar Athletic; Cowdenbeath v East Kilbride; Leith Athletic or Cumbernauld Colts v Forres or Lossiemouth; Arbroath v University of Stirling; Gala Fairydean v Elgin City; Buckie Thistle v Gretna 2008. (Ties to be played Saturday, October 22).