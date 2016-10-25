Scottish Cup draw: Spartans and Bonnyrigg land Championship foes

Both Spartans and Bonnyrigg Rose will face opponents from the Championship in the third round of the William Hill Scottish Cup.

Spartans travel to St Mirren – the teams met in the tournament back in 2006, with the Buddies winning through after a replay – while Bonnyrigg Rose will host Dumbarton.

If Edinburgh City defeat Forfar in their second round replay, they will be rewarded with a trip to East Fife.

Ties are due to be played on Saturday, November 26.

Full draw: Elgin v Hawick RA; Airdrie v Livingston; Buckie Thistle or Gretna 2008 v Dunfermline; Stirling Albion v Wick Academy; St Mirren v Spartans; Stranraer v East Kilbride; Cumbernauld Colts or Forres Mechanics v Stenhousemuir; East Fife v Edinburgh City or Forfar Athletic; Albion Rovers v Queen of the South; Clyde v Arbroath; Banks O’Dee or Formartine United v Annan Athletic or East Stirlingshire; Beith v Morton; Brechin City v Ayr United; Bonnyrigg Rose v Dumbarton; Peterhead v Alloa; Queen’s Park v Montrose