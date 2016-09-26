Scottish Cup: Finnie strikes saves Civil Service Strollers

Jordan Finnie’s goal with eight minutes remaining secured a replay for Strollers this Saturday.

Strollers were denied a penalty when Chris Milligan was taken out by keeper Kyle Rankin but the referee waved play on to the amazing of the home team.

After missing a chance to take the lead in the second period, Strollers’ Brad Rixon conceded a free-kick on the edge of the box. Hawick sub Jon McInally fired home with 16 minutes to go.

However, Strollers bounced back as substitute Finnie swivelled in the box to score with a low shot.

Civil Service Strollers: Burnside, Laird, Dingwall (Finnie), Turnbull, Milven, Cunningham, Milligan (Anderson), Downie, Froude, Martin (Rixon), Boyle. Unused subs: Brown, Watson, Greenhill.

Hawick: Rankin, Suanderson, Spence, Johnson, Smeaton, Conaghan, Stevenson, McPartlin, Morris, Mitchel, Pettigrew. Subs: Aitkin, McInally, Hunter, Boyd, Meikle, Begbie.