Scottish Cup: Guthrie puts Edinburgh University into round two

A LATE goal by substitute Jack Guthrie earned Edinburgh University victory over Lossiemouth and sealed a home clash with Fraserburgh in the second round of the William Hill Scottish Cup.

Lossiemouth had gone ahead on 17 minutes when McRitchie finsihed Wilson’s pass.

Five minutes into the second half, Finn Daniels-Yeoman brought the students level with a well-flighted shot from the edge of the box. Thereafter play swung from end to end with both sides coming close – R Farquhar and Duncan for the visitors and Evans and Maskrey for the home side. Two mazy runs from the Uni’s star performer Calbacho spelt danger for Lossiemouth but he was thwarted in both instances. The students had a big let off in 67 minutes when McLaren’s shot hit the upright when through on Tait. With the prospect of a long trip north for the replay, Peffermill erupted in the 87th minute when Jack-in-the-box Guthrie fired home the winner from Condie’s pass.

Edinburgh University: Tait, Murray, Condie, Flett, Sutherland, Daniels-Yeoman, McNicholas, Swann, Evans, Kuivalainen, Calbacho. Subs: Verkaik, Davison, Guthrie, Maskrey, Ritchie.

Lossiemouth: C Farquhar, Ross, Noble, McRitchie, Macrae, L Archibald, R Farquhar, R Archibald, Duncan, McLaren, Wilson. Subs: Hamilton, Bushell, Dunn, McLean, Campbell, Ure, Smith.