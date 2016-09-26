Scottish Cup: Hall puts Whitehill through against Edinburgh Uni

JOHN HALL’S first-half strike secured a William Hill Scottish Cup first-round win for Whitehill Welfare over Lowland League rivals Edinburgh University.

The students passed up a golden opportunity to take control of the tie after winning a penalty after just three minutes. After good build-up play, Finn Daniels-Yeoman’s drive into the box was checked by a trip from Nikki Murray. However, Jack Guthrie’s penalty strike was well-saved by Bryan Young to his right. Edinburgh continued to stretch the Whitehill defence. Scott McCrory-Irving went close with a header from a corner and Guthrie’s header from a Nathan Evans long throw-in was blocked on the line.

Whitehill struck on nine minutes when Connor McGregor’s 40-yard free-kick to the far post stretched the University defence and Scott McCulloch’s strike rebounded from goalkeeper Callum Davison and was driven home by Hall from ten yards.

The second half opened with a good chance for Whitehill as McCulloch was put through, but Davison came off his line well to thwart the striker.

Guthrie made several strong attacking runs but the Whitehill defence stood firm.

Whitehill’s McGregor had good chances, first with a header that went just over and then when he dispossessed Swan but shot wide.

Edinburgh continued to push forward and there were half-chances for both Mair and Guthrie. Whitehill brought on Scott Gormley for McCulloch on 84 minutes and he was soon through on goal but was denied by Davison.

Despite some late pressure from Edinburgh the visitors held on to advance to round two.

Edinburgh University: Davison, McMillan, Murray, Irvine, Swan, Finn Daniels-Yeoman, Collins (Mair), Ritchie, Guthrie, McCrory-Irving, Evans (Hely). Unused subs: Smith, Verkaik, Matthew, Hainey.

Whitehill Welfare: Young, Hall, O’Hara, Murray, Williams, Swann, Denton (Manson), Dodds, McGregor, McCulloch (Gormley), Osborne. Unused subs: Kerr, Keane, Martin, Jardine.