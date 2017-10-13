Scottish Cup: Spartans in the mood for Highlanders’ visit

Spartans manager Dougie Samuel believes his side’s strong start to their Lowland League campaign will stand them in good stead as they look to book their place in the draw for the William Hill Scottish Cup third round.

The Capital outfit host Highland League side Clachnacuddin at Ainslie Park tomorrow on second-round duty, buoyed by recent results that have seen the club move to within a point of current league leaders BSC Glasgow, who have played a game more.

“We’ve made a good start to our own league campaign and go into this game in a positive frame of mind,” said Samuel, who has both Willie Bremner and Scott Maxwell missing through injury. “We will be doing all we can to add another small piece of history to the Spartans Scottish Cup story.

“We are looking forward to testing ourselves against strong opposition from another league. Clachnacuddin have achieved some notable results this season, such as winning away to Formartine.”