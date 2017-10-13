Scottish Cup: University boss sweats on ace striker’s fitness

Highland League leaders Fraserburgh stand in the way of Edinburgh University and the William Hill Scottish Cup third round.

The students welcome Mark Cowie’s side to East Peffermill tomorrow aiming to progress to the next stage of the competition for the first time in a decade. The Uni have been inconsistent so far this term, winning 1-0 at East Stirlingshire ten days ago to then lose by the same scoreline at home to Stirling University last weekend.

Manager Dorian Ogunro is hopeful last season’s top scorer Jack Guthrie will be fit to take his place in the squad following a short lay-off with a fractured ankle. Goalkeeper Mark Tait is also expected to be restored to the starting line-up.