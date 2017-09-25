Scottish Cup: Whitehill pay for missed chances in Nairn loss

Whitehill were made to pay for a host of missed chances as Nairn County sent them tumbling out of the Scottish Cup.

The visitors should have scored only six minutes in when Mark Smith struck Stephen Fosters legs when one-on-one with the keeper. Gary Nicholson saw three separate efforts go wide of the goal then, on 22 minutes, his goal-bound shot was somehow cleared off the line by a defender. Smith then had the ball in the net but was flagged for offside. Smith again found himself through on the keeper but Foster saved with his body this time.

Five minutes before half-time, the deadlock was broken. Jordan MacRae collected the ball 25 yards from goal and found the far corner with a bullet of a shot that gave Easton no chance.

Welfare again went on the attack and only a fantastic double save kept out Nicholson and then Jack Wright.

In the second half, Whitehill’s Wright and McPartlin both hit the woodwork. In the closing stages, Ryan McKenzie saw red for Whitehill.

Nairn County: Foster, J.MacLean (Ewen 85), A.Naismith, MacDonald, Main, Porritt, R Naismith (Mackenzie 65), McKenzie, Urquhart, MacRae, Ramsay (Kerr 52). Subs: Ednie, Munro, MacLeod, D MacLean.

Whitehill Welfare: Easton, Stevenson, Gray, McKenzie, Kidd, Lucas (Swanson 77), McPartlin, Reid, Wright, Smith (Flynn 65), Nicholson (Mitchell 69). Subs: Carter, McGrath, Dowie, Weldon.