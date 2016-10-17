SFA South Region Challenge Cup round-up

Supersub Jack makes Hay for Spartans

Spartans 6

Lochar Thistle 0

Supersub Jack Hay opened his Spartans scoring account in style with a four-goal man-of-the-match performance. The hosts warmed up for their forthcoming William Hill Scottish Cup trip to Huntly with an emphatic win over their South of Scotland League opponents. It took just 12 minutes for the scoring to commence via the penalty spot through Craig Johnston. Dean Horribine was forced to retire midway through the half and was replaced by Hay, who scored on the half-hour mark. Two quick-fire goals after the break saw the new signing grab his hat-trick and secure a spot in the third-round draw. Broque Watson then curled an elegant strike from the edge of the box into the bottom corner while it was Hay the hero, who completed the scoring with an audacious lob over Martin in the Thistle goal.

Spartans: Carswell, Herd, Mair, Thomson, Townsley, Greenhill, Beesley, Maxwell (Watson), Johnston, Horribine (Hay), Dishington (Comrie). Subs: Ward, Stevenson, Gabiola, Rae.

Lochar Thistle: D Martin, Scott, Woodward, Stevenson, Muir, Steele, Service, Coates, L Martin, Krause, McMath. Subs: Roan, Jones, McDougall, Goss, Wilson, McKnight, Crosbie.

Upper Annandale 1

Whitehill Welfare 5

At only 16 years old, goalkeeper Ross Jardine became Whitehill’s youngest-ever player as he helped the holders progress to the next round with a strong performance at Moffat Academy. The visitors were on top in the first half and eventually found a way through a stubborn Uppers defence when John-Ross Kerr was tripped in the box and Dale O’Hara sent Scott Porteous the wrong way from the spot. The second half was only seconds old when Scott McCulloch nodded in a cross ball at the back post to double his side’s advantage. On 75 minutes, it was 3-0 when Harvey Swann dropped his shoulder and beat two men before shooting under the keeper to score a fine solo goal. Uppers handed themselves a lifeline when substitute Josh Usher saw his effort from 15 yards deflected past Jardine. As Upper chased a second, the visitors exploited gaps and McCulloch slotted home his second of the game and moments later so did Swann after great determination from Andy Martin had set him up.

Upper Annandale: Porteous, Dunbar, Ferbie, Gourlay, Watson, Swan, Pagan, Johnstone, Leighfield, White, Williams. Subs: Josh Usher, Proudfoot, Uphill, Joseph Usher, Robertson, Matthews, Bell.

Whitehill Welfare: Jardine, Hall, O’Hara, Williams, Swann, Chalmers, Kerr, Manson, Gormley, McCulloch, Keane. Subs: Martin, Osborne, Young, McGregor, Denton.

Stirling University 1

Edinburgh University 2

The universities were meeting for the second consecutive Saturday, with Stirling having come out on top in last week’s Lowland League encounter in Edinburgh. Both sides were eager to seize the initiative and there was a high tempo to the game from the outset. On 14 minutes, Edinburgh earned a corner on the left and Ian Hely’s delivery was met by Scott McCrory-Irving and, although Ryan Marshall parried his goal-bound strike, Jack Guthrie was on hand to force the ball home. Stirling responded well and, on 43 minutes, Paul McAfferty’s well-flighted corner from the left found Chris Geddes beyond the far post and his cut-back was hit firmly home by Jack Nixon from ten yards. Harvey Moyes had a good chance to put Stirling into the lead before the break but Ewan Ritchie cleared off the line with Tait beaten. Guthrie set up a good chance for Bruce Scott, but his powerful strike was brilliantly saved by Marshall. Both sides made changes as the second half progressed. Edinburgh’s Rafa Calbacho twice broke clear on goal down the left only to be denied by Marshall. At the other end, another good corner from Ross Kellock was met powerfully by Nixon, but Tait saved brilliantly. The game went into extra time and, on 97 minutes, David Smith’s powerful cross from the right found Guthrie at the far post and his diving header eluded Marshall.

Stirling University: Marshall, Mailer, Kellock, Ashe, Nixon, Moyes (Bonar), Faulds, Gillen, Geddes, McAfferty (Cuff), Jones (Leigh). Subs: Hunter, Hughes.

Edinburgh University: Tait, Smith, McMillan, Irvine, Verkaik, Daniels-Yeoman, Scott (Calbacho), Ritchie, Guthrie, McCrory-Irving, Hely (Collins). Subs: C Murray, Davison.