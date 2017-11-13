South Region Challenge Cup round-up: Whitehill and Strollers progress

Whitehill and Civil Service Strollers make it into the third round of the cup, but Spartans lose out in the last minute ...

Whitehill Welfare 3, Creetown 0

Whitehill progressed to a third round South Region Challenge Cup meeting with Vale of Leithen with three first-half goals proving enough to see off South of Scotland League side Creetown. The game was only three minutes old when Craig Reid headed in a Jack Wright corner to make it 1-0. Whitehill doubled their lead on the half-hour mark when Dylan Weldon crossed and Robbie Dowie teed up Gary Nicholson to score from eight yards. It was 3-0 on the stroke of half-time when Jack Wright made good progress down the left and, after Harry Fidler saved Weldon’s initial effort, the striker made no mistake with the rebound.

Whitehill Welfare: Easton, Reid, McGrath (L Barrett 68), McKenzie, Lucas (Dodds 53), Wright, McPartlin, Mitchell, Nicholson, Weldon (Knox 53), Dowie. Subs: Watson, McGregor, Carter, Jardine

Creetown: Fidler, Drysdale, Smith, Anderson, Herries, Beggs (Murray 75), McColm, Dick, Hardie (Landers 46), Jamieson, Hughes.

Civil Service Strollers 4, Dalbeattie Star 1

The Strollers got of to a great start in this South Region Challenge Cup tie, going ahead mid-way through the first half when debutant Scott Gormley slotted home a Jack Downie through ball. The visitors were soon back on level terms when Tommy Muir showed great composure to go around Kyle Rankin and stroke the ball into the net. In the 33rd minute David Churchill stole the ball from a Dalbeattie defender, who tripped up the attacker just before he could get his shot away. Downie stepped up and gave the Strollers the lead from the penalty spot. Just before half-time, Ian Ballantyne crossed for Churchill to score from six yards with a bullet header. The game was an even contest in the second half. However, Downie ensured the cup tie was over when he scored from a tight angle inside the penalty area with 20 minutes remaining.

Civil Service: Rankin, Stewart, Fee, Laird, Mair, Ballantyne, Downie, Cunningham, Mitchell (Devers 70), Gormley (Smith 73), Churchill. Subs: Clapperton, Newall, Dillon, Burnside.

Dalbeattie Star: Parker, Wilson, Thorburn, Todd, Cameron, Brotherston, Maxwell, McKenna, Milligan, Parker, Muir. Subs: Mason, O’Sullivan.

Edusport Academy 2, Spartans 1

A thunderous strike from Connor Higgins allowed Edusport Academy to snatch victory with the last kick deep into injury time to send Spartans crashing out of the South Challenge Cup at Galabank. It took until the hour-mark before to deadlock was broken when Scott Maxwell sent a free-kick beyond the keeper. However, just four minutes later the hosts equalised courtesy of Louis Babel. The game looked to be heading to extra time before Higgins unleashed a 25-yard effort that beat Andrew Stobie.

Edusport: Bonnet, Abadie, Breton, Laronde, Courchai, Nuissier, Gamble, Jovanovic, Fichet, Besnard, Bonnenfant. Subs: Philippon, Ardourel, Jacquet, Bochud, Depercenaire.

Spartans: Stobie, Herd, Stevenson, Nixon, Corbett, Brown, Atkinson, McFarland, Allum, Dishington, Maxwell (Khutsishvili) Subs: Thomson, Hand, Carswell.