Spartans aiming to give absent boss the perfect present

Spartans winger Alan Brown says he and his team-mates hope to give manager Dougie Samuel the perfect birthday present by overcoming Championship side St Mirren in the William Hill Scottish Cup third round tonight.

The tie was originally scheduled for Saturday but was postponed last Friday after problems with the hosts’ under soil heating system.

Samuel, however, will be absent from the Paisley 2021 Stadium this evening having jetted off to New York over the weekend to celebrate both his and his daughter’s birthdays. Assistant Gary Smith will take charge. “I think this is only the second game Dougie has ever missed in his football career so that in itself speaks volumes for the hard work and dedication he puts in,” Brown said. “It’s only fair we give him a performance tonight, especially with it being his birthday!

“He’ll be on Twitter keeping an eye on things, I’m sure of it.

“St Mirren are definitely no mugs despite being bottom of the Championship. They’ve got experienced players all over the park so I have no doubt they’ll be fast out of the blocks.”

With a trip to Premiership side Dundee the prize should Spartans pull off the shock of the round, Brown added: “There’s definitely a carrot being dangled in front of us now. Bonnyrigg will feel the same having been drawn against Hibs should they win see off Dumbarton. It’s what the Scottish Cup is all about.”