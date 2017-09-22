Spartans’ Blair Tolmie excited by Scottish Cup tie at home

There’s no place like home for Spartans defender Blair Tolmie as the Ainslie Park club prepare for the visit of Vale of Leithen on William Hill Scottish Cup first-round duty tonight.

The 28-year-old former Hibs youngster, who joined Dougie Samuel’s men from Junior club Newtongrange Star last summer, says he has spent a lot of time on the road when it comes to cup fixtures during his 15 months with the Capital outfit.

“We’ve been given a really good draw to be honest so there’s no complaints there. We always seem to be drawn away in cup competitions ever since I’ve been at the club so it makes a nice change,” Tolmie pointed out. “It didn’t really matter who we were paired with as we fancy ourselves to beat most teams at home.

“But we’re expecting a tough game. There are a few guys who left us last season to join Vale like Ross Gilpin (goalkeeper) so there’s that wee bit of an extra incentive.”

Spartans left it late last week in the league before eventually seeing off ten-man Gretna 2008, youngster Blair Atkinson grabbing the winner with virtually the last kick of the game.

“We played well last week against Gretna but we left it late to grab the win. We’ve done that a few times this season now so we need to start taking our chances earlier,” Tolmie explained. “Wee Blair has come in and done really well; I’ve been impressed with him. He’s got a lot of ability and perhaps offers something we don’t have an abundance of. Mind you, he’s thick as mince but as long as he keeps doing what he does on the football park then we’ll be happy. We’re looking forward to the match. It’s good the game is happening tonight so you get the weekend off!”