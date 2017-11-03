Spartans captain playing it cool for East Kilbride clash

On paper, Spartans’ trip to reigning Lowland League champions East Kilbride this weekend has a genuine ‘six-pointer’ edge to it.

Spartans captain Michael Herd, though, begs to differ, insisting it’s very much business as usual.

Two points currently separate the top three sides with surprise package BSC Glasgow the team to catch. Dougie Samuel’s men are just a point behind with Kilby a point further back in third, however, Spartans do have a game in hand over both these clubs.

Herd accepts a win in South Lanarkshire tomorrow would be a huge psychological boost to his side’s title aspirations but says no-one in the Spartans dressing-room will be getting carried away should they emerge with all three points.

“When you look at the league table, of course it’s a big game but we are just treating it as any other Saturday. The game will take care of itself,” the 28-year-old said.

“It’s still very early days but from a neutral perspective the league is looking good. But to be honest we are just concentrating on ourselves and taking each game as it comes.

“We’re not getting carried away by any means but we’re in a good place at this moment in time. We need to continue to keep grinding out the wins and everything else will take care of itself.”

Spartans can travel west in confident fashion having suffered just one defeat from their previous five visits to K-Park. However, former East Stirlingshire midfielder Herd is taking nothing for granted.

“We’ve got some fond memories of going through there and coming away with some positive results so that can only stand us in good stead this weekend,” he said. “But you’ve got to be mindful that it’s another fixture, a new season, so they will be well prepared and wanting the win just as much as we do.

“They’ve lost a few players from last year but they’re still a very dangerous side which has shown in their results so far this year. They haven’t been as consistent as they were last year but they’ll definitely be up there challenging come the end of the season. There’s still a very long way to go, we’re only in November so there is a lot of football still to be played.”

Herd revealed there is a right feelgood factor amongst the squad at the moment having amassed 31 points from a possible 36 so far this term. And he believes that is down to a combination of player recruitment and giving youth a chance.

“There’s a good mix of personalities in the changing-room. Being captain I’ve maybe got to be that wee bit more vocal but we’ve got a lot of guys in there who will take that responsibility too,” Herd said.

“The manager has added well in terms of strengthening in the right areas so there is a right good mix in the squad with the younger ones coming through who are now getting their chance in the first team.”

Elsewhere this weekend, Gary Small’s Whitehill Welfare will be looking to make it back-to-back victories for the first time tin the league his season when they visit bottom club Hawick Royal Albert.

The Rosewell outfit picked up just their fourth win of the campaign with a 3-0 victory over Dalbeattie Star last Saturday and Small is hoping that has given his players a platform to start climbing the table.

Meanwhile, Edinburgh University host the students of Edusport Academy at East Peffermill and manager Dorian Ogunro could hand last season’s top goalscorer Jack Guthrie a place from the start following a frustrating spell on the sidelines with a fractured ankle.

Civil Service Strollers head for Broadwood where Cumbernauld Colts are the Capital side’s opponents. Strollers could move into the top half of the table with victory.