Spartans face Linfield in Irn-Bru Cup after Albion Rovers expelled

Spartans will host Belfast-based side Linfield in the second-round of the Irn-Bru Cup after Albion Rovers were found to have breached the competition’s regulations by fielding an ineligible player.

Midfielder Liam McGuigan, who wasn’t registered by the SPFL League 1 club, came on as a second-half substitute during last Tuesday’s first-round clash at Cliftonhill, Albion having prevailed 5-4 on penalties following a goalless 120 minutes.

The SPFL has now annulled that result, instead awarding the match 3-0 in Spartans’ favour. The Coatbridge-based outfit have also been fined £2,000.

Spartans will now host the Northern Irish champions on Saturday, September 2 at 3pm.