Spartans face test of mettle against big-spending Kelty

Spartans face arguably their toughest test of the season yet when East of Scotland League side Kelty Hearts visit Ainslie Park tonight on Football Nation Qualifying Cup first-round duty.

Dougie Samuel’s men are in good form, though, sitting third in the Lowland League table having picked up 12 points from their opening five matches. Their latest victory was on Saturday as Alan Brown’s last-minute strike secured a 3-2 win over Dalbeattie Star.

Reigning East Junior Super League champions Kelty, who joined the East of Scotland League in May as they pursue their SPFL dream through Scottish football’s pyramid system, got their league campaign off to a flyer with a 11-1 thumping of Eyemouth United three days ago.

Kick-off tonight is at 7.45pm.