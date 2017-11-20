Spartans left to rue elusive second goal against Fraserburgh

There will be no historic Scottish Cup exploits for Spartans this season after Fraserburgh came from behind to dump them out with a last-minute winner in Saturday’s third round tie at Ainslie Park.

Jamie Dishington’s opener was cancelled out by Paul Campbell’s penalty kick before Bryan Hay scrambled home a dramatic second.

Goalscorer Dishington admitted Spartans didn’t meet the standards required after the break and paid the price.

“They came out and were on top of us really,” he said. “They got the penalty and that changed the game, then they just had the momentum.

“One hundred per cent it’s a different game if we score a second. We were on top after I scored the goal and if we’d got another one after that then I think the game would have been dead.”

Spartans’ focus now shifts to the Lowland League title race. “BSC lost 4-1 which is good for us,” said Dishington. “It’s back to basics now. We focus on the league and try and win that. We’re away to Dalbeattie next week, so need to get up the road with a victory.”

The Highland League side were afforded a clear opportunity within two minutes after a misjudgment from Paul Thomson, but Campbell dragged his shot wide enough for it to go out for a throw-in on the far side.

Dishington found Davie Greenhill’s corner at his feet with space in the box on ten minutes, but his effort couldn’t find its way through the plethora of Fraserburgh bodies in front of goal.

The same combination brought about the opener a few minutes later. Dishington took a pin-point chip over the top from Greenhill on his chest before nonchalantly prodding the ball past a static Peter Tait with the outside of his right foot.

Tait then did well to parry a long-distance drive from Michael Herd, with the Spartans captain’s effort heading for the top corner.

Mark Cowie’s side should have levelled with just over ten to go until the break, but Jamie Beagrie directed a free header wide from close range.

The hosts were then inches from a two-goal advantage going in at half-time when Ross Allum watched his looping header come back off the bar.

Fraserburgh were handed the chance to square things up a minute after the restart when referee Lloyd Wilson deemed Craig Stevenson to have tripped William West in the area, which at first glance appeared soft. Campbell duly stepped up and dispatched the ball past Andrew Stobie.

Just when a replay looked the likely outcome, the visitors won it. Stobie and Blair Tolmie both went for Aiden Combe’s corner and Hay hooked the loose ball into the empty net, sparking wild celebrations amongst the sizeable travelling support.

Broch manager Cowie was understandably delighted and has his sights set on a big name in the fourth-round draw. “It’s the Scottish Cup – it’s why we’re in it,” he beamed. “We knew it would be difficult coming down here but now we can dream for a couple of days. The big guns are in it – we could be at Celtic Park, we could be at Ibrox, it’s what these guys play for and we’re in the hat.

“Me, I would love to go to Celtic Park and test myself against the best – I don’t think anybody’s ever played seven at the back before! We could always start that.

“You want a plum tie in the fourth round. We’re never going to win it so we want to make sure we get as much income as we can and test ourselves against the best, so Celtic Park would be a dream for me.”

Spartans: Stobie,Thomson, Stevenson, Nixon, Tolmie, Greenhill (Atkinson 75), Dishington, Herd, Allum, McFarland, Brown.

Fraserburgh: Tait, Davidson, Hay, R Cowie, Christie, D Cowie, Beagrie, West (Buchan 84), Campbell, Young, Rae (Combe 45).

Referee: L Wilson.

Attendance: 335.