Spartans set for Irn-Bru Cup reprieve after opponents field ineligible player

Spartans are set to be handed an Irn-Bru Cup reprieve after Albion Rovers fielded an ineligible player during the Capital club’s 5-4 penalty shoot-out defeat at Cliftonhill on Tuesday night.

The clubs couldn’t be separated after the first-round tie finished goalless after 120 minutes before the League One outfit prevailed in the shoot-out, Albion’s Jason Marr scoring the decisive spot-kick.

However, the SPFL have opened disciplinary proceedings after the Coatbridge side fielded midfielder Liam McGuigan, who came on as a second-half substitute having replaced Michael Hopkins after 71 minutes.

Dougie Samuel’s men will now be included in Thursday afternoon’s second-round draw alongside Albion Rovers as the disciplinary process continues.

Livingston were forced to replay their fourth-round tie against Belfast-based side The Crusaders last October having fielded Alan Lithgow, who was ineligible for the Lions having been due to serve a suspension. The West Lothian side were also fined £4000 after pleading guilty to a breach of the Regulations of the SPFL Challenge Cup Competition.