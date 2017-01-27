Spartans sign Edinburgh City striker Ross Allum

Lowland League club Spartans have bolstered their attack with the signing of striker Ross Allum from SPFL League Two side Edinburgh City.

It is understood the 28-year-old has agreed an 18-month contract with Dougie Samuel’s men.

Allum has found game-time hard to come by recently despite finishing last season as top goalscorer with 27 as City secured promotion to Scottish football’s fourth tier via the pyramid play-offs.

The player has been limited to just six starts in the league this season and hasn’t netted since the 1-1 draw with Stirling Albion in September. He did, however, score the winner as City saw off divisional rivals Forfar 1-0 in a Scottish Cup second-round replay at the beginning of November.

“Ross was one of the main reasons we’re in the position we find ourselves in,” City manager Gary Jardine said. “He scored a lot of goals to get us into League Two and has been brilliant so we wish him well.”

Meanwhile, the draw for the semi-finals of the East of Scotland Cup has been made with Spartans being drawn at home to Allum’s former side City.

The other tie will see the winners of Hawick Royal Albert or Lothian Thistle Hutchison Vale host Berwick Rangers.