Early Spartans blitz puts Huntly to the sword

Two goals inside the opening six minutes from Paul Thomson and Chris Townsley secured Spartans’ passage into the Scottish Cup 3rd Round with a 2-0 win over Highland League outfit Huntly at Christie Park.

The game was just four minutes old when the Lowland League side opened the scoring after Thomson used his strength to power home a header following a Craig Comrie cross.

It was the ideal start for Dougie Samuel’s side and just two minutes later Townsley nodded home Scott Maxwell’s corner at the back post.

The woodwork then denied Spartans from further extending their lead when Jamie Dishington’s drive hit the post midway through the first half.

The hosts came out of the traps looking for a way back into the tie after half time and it took some resolute defending to keep the Highlanders at bay.

Spartans’ Jack Hay tested the Huntly keeper with a well-worked strike, then Dishington looked to have earned his team a penalty after being upended in the box by Allan, but the appeals were in vain.

Huntly: Grant, Webb, Allan, Still (Burr), Croll, Thoirs, Duff (Murison), Napier, Johnston, Naismith (Ingram), Duncanson. Subs: Ritchie, Morrice, Hodge, Pennycook.

Spartans: Carswell, Herd, Maxwell, Thomson, Ward, Greenhill, Comrie (Watson), Johnston (Hay), Townsley, Dishington, Stevenson. Subs: Beesley, Horribine, Tolmie, Mair, Gilpin (GK).