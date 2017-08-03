Lowland League: David Greenhill goal puts Spartans joint top

Spartans moved joint-top of the Lowland League after a hard-fought 2-1 win over city rivals Civil Service Strollers at Christie Gillies Park last night.

David Greenhill’s close-range effort 20 minutes from time was enough to hand Dougie Samuel’s men all three points and move them level on six points with Selkirk at the summit.

It rounds off a perfect four days for the Ainslie Park outfit who got their season off to a flyer last Saturday with a 7-0 triumph over Hawick Royal Albert.

Strollers, meanwhile, had gone into last night’s derby in buoyant mood having picked up an impressive opening-day 2-0 win down at Gretna 2008.

Ross Allum’s penalty ten minutes into the second half had the visitors in front after a fairly scrappy opening 45 minutes. However, Stephen Froude’s neat finish just after the hour mark restored parity before Greenhill pounced on a loose ball inside the hosts’ penalty box to fire home the winner.

Allum went close to increasing the deficit but was denied by an excellent block by Strollers captain and goalkeeper Stuart Burnside.

There was a moment of panic right at the death for Samuel’s players as Kyle Fee’s free-kick skimmed off the head of Spartans’ Jamie Dishington but No.1 Blair Carswell was alert to the situation.

Elsewhere, Whitehill Welfare suffered back-to-back defeats as they lost 4-0 to East Stirlingshire at Ferguson Park. Having been comprehensively beaten by Selkirk 5-1 last weekend, manager Gary Small was hoping for a positive reaction from his players.

However, goals from Kevin Kelbie, a Paul Sludden double and Liam Allison effort condemned the Rosewell club to their second defeat in just four days.

Meanwhile, in the East of Scotland League Qualifying Cup, Lothian Thistle Hutchison Vale stormed to a 13-0 win over Burntisland Shipyard at Saughton Enclosure in their Group A clash while in Group C, Stevie Vinter’s Tynecastle ran out 5-2 winners at Stirling University.