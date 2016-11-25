St Mirren v Spartans off due to undersoil heating problem

Spartans’ Scottish Cup third-round tie against St Mirren has been postponed due to a frozen pitch.

The Ainslie Park side were due to face the Ladbrokes Championship outfit tomorrow but, after an inspection at the Paisley 2021 Stadium today, the pitch was declared unplayable.

St Mirren released a statement, saying: “Due to a problem with the undersoil heating, the pitch has been declared unplayable and so regrettably tomorrow’s match against Spartans has been postponed. We apologise for any inconvenience caused.”

The game has been rescheduled for Tuesday, November 28, with a 8.00pm kick-off.