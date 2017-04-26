Stevie McLeish admits Newtongrange are outsiders in drop battle

Newtongrange Star boss Stevie McLeish admits his side are “outsiders” in the battle to beat the drop from the Super League

Star host Musselburgh Athletic at New Victoria Park in a crucial meeting of two relegation candidates, with Star occupying one of two automatic relegation spots and Burgh sitting in the play-off position.

Tonight’s match is the first of three in just five days for McLeish’s men, who could be condemned to the Premier League by Monday night.

His side go into tonight’s clash on a high, however, after they secured their first win of 2017 in a 4-1 victory over Carnoustie Panmure on Saturday, while Burgh were beaten 5-1 by Bo’ness United.

McLeish said: “It’s given the whole place a big lift, not before time. I don’t know how helpful it’s going be, we’ve still got a lot to do, but it’s a step in the right direction. It was good to get a win for a change.

“Who knows that is going to happen. There is a lot of teams in the mix and I think at the moment we’re the outsiders. Everyone has tipped us a being down already.

“We are just asking the boys to go and win a game of football, that’s really it. We’ll take it one game at a time and tomorrow is a hugely significant game for us and Musselburgh. There’s a lot at stake, but the players just need to play the game rather than the occasion.

“The players know the situation we are in and they know exactly why we are in this situation – and they know what they’ve got to do about it.”

Elsewhere, Bo’ness host Bonnyrigg Rose in the second round of the Fife and Lothians Cup at Newtown Park. Both games kick-off at 6.45pm.