Stuart Hunter: I couldn’t turn down Bo’ness return

Stuart Hunter couldn’t turn down a swift return to Bo’ness United in the club’s hour of need.

The 35-year-old centre back had hung up his boots in the summer after a seven year spell at Newtown Park, but signed on until the end of the season last week after an SOS call from manager Allan McGonigal.

Bo’ness have struggled so far this season and were at the foot of the Super League table until Hunter stepped in, and - wearing the captain’s armband on his return - led them to a 3-1 victory over Lochee United last weekend, in which he marked his second debut with a goal.

“They had phoned me a couple of times and I’d been down to see them,” said Hunter. “They’ve been struggling a wee bit; they’ve had quite a lot of injuries to experienced players and they asked me to come in and help out.

“I spoke to the wife about it and she was quite happy for me to go back until the end of the season and try and give them a wee bit of experience.

“I didn’t retire because I didn’t think I could do it anymore, I retired because I wanted to do other things and I was wanting to spend more time with the weans.

“I didn’t think I was going to come back in, I had no plans whatsoever but when I was asked, and considering the way the teams performances had been, I felt it was only right that I came in to help out.”

Bo’ness host bottom of the table Forfar West End tomorrow, with the opportunity to continue the good feeling generated from last Saturday’s result.

Hunter continued: “The main aim just now is to get a bit of stability and a bit of consistency. We need to try and get a winning mentality back into the club. It was evident on Saturday that the confidence is fragile. We went 1-0 up and then we were sitting back and you could see the fear in some of the players, like they’ve ere expecting our lead to be snatched away, but fair play, the guys dug in and through hard work and supporting each other, we managed to get the result.

“Forfar are also in a bit of a precarious position, but with the same commitment and work rate, we’ll be hoping to take full points.”