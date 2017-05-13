SWPL: Spartans coach Shepherd refusing to be carried with good start

Spartans Women’s boss Suzy Shepherd is refusing to get carried away despite her team’s undefeated start to this season’s SWPL 1 campaign.

The Ainslie Park squad have taken 11 points from their opening five fixtures and could end this weekend top if they inflict defeat on Hibs, and league leaders Glasgow City lose away to Rangers.

Asked if her side could be considered genuine title contenders this season, Shepherd said: “We couldn’t have asked for a better start in the league but I still think we’re a wee bit away from that to be honest. We’re just taking it one game at a time but you’ve got the likes of Hibs, Glasgow City and Celtic who are all that wee bit ahead of us. We’ve got such a young squad that there is going to be phases in the season where we’re inconsistent.”

On tomorrow’s clash against Hibs, Shepherd added: “It’s a derby and we always look forward to the games against Hibs. We’re well aware of how strong they are and they’re obviously missing a few big players at the moment too. I think it will be an extremely difficult match as we have a few injuries ourselves but we go into every game looking to take the points so this weekend will be no different.”

Meanwhile, in SWPL 2, there is another Capital derby this weekend as Edinburgh University Hutchison Vale host second-placed Hearts at East Peffermill.