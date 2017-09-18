Tension high as Edinburgh and Pumpherston cancel each other out

This top-of-the-table clash – with the pressure that brings – was settled by two goals in the second half, a disputed penalty and a mistake by a goalkeeper as the game threatened to boil over.

“It feels like a defeat in our dressing-room,” was Edinburgh boss John O’Hara’s take on the 1-1 result.

“It was two passionate teams out there today, both aiming for promotion and at times the tension came through.

“At the end of the day though we’re still unbeaten in the league and if we keep up the momentum for the rest of the season then promotion can be ours. Pumpherston will be there with us because they have the same fighting spirit as ourselves, so I can’t be disappointed with the result.”

The game started tamely enough but gradually the tension set in and the referee had a tough job keeping a lid on it. Edinburgh began to turn the pressure up as half-time drew near but the Pumpherston defence, with Neil Hastings strong at the back, coped well.

At the start of the second half the best chance of the game fell to Edinburgh winger Taylor Hendry at the back post but his effort drifted wide of the goal.

Almost immediately the Pumpherston keeper had to be at his best to block a fierce drive from the same player. Then, on the hour mark, Edinburgh were awarded a disputed penalty and Taylor Hendry stepped up to score from the spot.

Tensions spilled over in the 70th minute when Pumpherston substitute Mark Wilkins was given two bookings within a couple of minutes and was sent off. This inspired Pumpherston and soon they were level.

Hastings pushed forward from the back and when the ball fell to substitute Nick Reynolds out wide left he volleyed a cross-cum-shot to the near post which the keeper fumbled over the line for an equaliser.

Both sides tried hard for a winner but again both defences held out.

Pumpherston gaffer Craig Martin was disappointed. “I suppose a share of the points with the league leaders looks like a good result but we beat them recently and I was looking for a result here. It was a game of few chances and whoever got the second goal would have taken the points. We could have won it at the end but going home with a point in the bag will have to do.”

Edinburgh: Newman, Subasic, McAleavey, Hendrie, Grieve, Conlon, Hendry, Johnson, Richardson, Connahan, Auriemma. Subs: Garvie, Motion, Dampha, Sutherland.

Pumpherston: C Shaw, D Shaw, Millar, Forrest, Hastings, Carroll, Ogilvie, Beaumont, McRitchie, Samson, Magee. Subs: Wilkins, Crane, Reynolds, Sneddon, McLaren