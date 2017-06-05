Third win in three for new Linlithgow boss Mark Bradley

Linlithgow Rose’s revival under Mark Bradley continued with a 1-0 win over Jeanfield Swifts in Perth.

Bradley returned to the Prestonfield outfit after interim managers Jimmy Crease and Alan Miller steered the club to Super League safety following the dismissal of Todd Lumsden, and Bradley claimed his third victory in three games to allow Rose to finish the campaign with a flourish.

The match itself was a drab end-of-season affair. There were little in the way of chances, but Tommy Coyne struck for the visitors from 18 yards after 22 minutes.

While there was little for spectators to be enthused about, both sides will be satisfied with the way their seasons ended after flirting dangerously close to the relegation zone for some time.

Jeanfield Swifts: Mitchell, McDermid, Fleming, Duigan, Smith, Scott (Hepburn 82), Holt, Sutherland, Anderson, Yates, Dewar. Subs: Kinnon, Noble.

Linlithgow Rose: Hill, Thom, Devine, McKenzie, Leiper, Williams, Gray (Small 60), Muhsin, Kelly, Coyne, Kelbie (Williams 14). Subs: Donaldson, Hill.