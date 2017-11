Have your say

Tickets have gone on sale for Lothian Thistle Hutchison Vale’s William Hill Scottish Cup third-round clash with Championship leaders St Mirren.

The East of Scotland League champions host the Buddies at Saughton Enclosure on Saturday, November 18 (kick-off 1pm).

Tickets, priced £10 for adults and £5 for concessions, are being sold at the club rooms on Fords Road on Tuesday between 10am and 7pm and during the same hours on Thursday.

An additional sale date will be announced later.