Title is far from ours, says Lothian Thistle manager

Lothian Thistle Hutchison Vale boss Raymond Carr has played down suggestions the East of Scotland League title is now theirs to lose.

The Saughton-based outfit have the opportunity to draw level with current leaders and champions, Leith Athletic, with victory over visitors Eyemouth United tomorrow.

Should they prevail over the Borders side, Lothian can claim pole position if they avoid defeat in their game in hand at Tweedmouth Rangers on Wednesday night before the two rivals go head-to-head on the final day of the 2016/17 season next Saturday.

Leith were held to a 2-2 draw at Tweedmouth on Tuesday and Carr believes that is a strong indication his players won’t be in for an easy night either. However, he remains fully focused on taking care of Eyemouth first and foremost.

Asked if the league title is now within touching distance, Carr said: “I wouldn’t say that as we’ve got a couple of banana skins in there. Leith are a very good side to play on the last day of the season so it’s still all to play for as far as we’re concerned.

“We’ll be looking to win our next two games and then it would take a wee bit of pressure off us going into the final game. But it doesn’t change anything as we’ve both got to go and win the game on the last day regardless if we drop points against Eyemouth or Tweedmouth.

“But neither game against these sides is going to be easy. Leith dropped points down there so I’m sure Tweedmouth will be aiming to do the same to us.”

Lothian secured a King Cup final berth against Leith later this month with a 5-0 win over Coldstream at Saughton on Wednesday night. Goals from Jamie Devlin, Liam O’Donnell, Willis Hare and a Sean Wringe brace capped a fine display.

“We dominated the match from start to finish,” Carr said. “We made changes as we just wanted to see the game out and stay clear of injuries as we’ve got some really important games coming up. Even the games that we have lost this year we’ve been absolutely tremendous.”

