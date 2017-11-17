Title race won’t be over even if Musselburgh make Fauldhouse fold

Musselburgh Athletic goalkeeper Ally Adams insists the Premier League title race will be far from over even if they do win all three points tomorrow.

The Olivebank men travel to West Lothian to take on second-placed Fauldhouse United knowing victory will stretch their lead over their closest challengers to eight points.

Calvin Shand’s unbeaten side have dropped just two points from 12 games so far, but Burgh No.1 Adams reckons there is still a long way to go as they bid to return to the Super League at the first time of asking.

“It’s a huge game,” said Adams. “Just the way the league is panning out, we are at the top but they are right on our tails.

“A lot of people have said to me ‘If you win this, that’s you won the league’, but I don’t believe that for a second. There’s still loads of games to play and there’s loads of injuries to happen.

“It would put a wee gap between us but it wouldn’t mean the league is won, not at all. It’s got a cup-final-feel about it. Both teams have been wanting to play each other now for a few weeks. We always check their result when we’re back in the dressing-room and every week they keep winning. I’m sure they’ve been doing the same.”

Fauldhouse will be desperate to be the first side to beat Musselburgh this season, but Adams insists they are intent on returning to East Lothian with all three points.

He continued: “We’ll definitely be going there to win. A lot of people will no doubt be saying we are unbeaten but we’ve not really played anyone. It’s almost halfway through the season and we’ve pretty much won every game.

“We’ve got a really good team. The dressing-room is really strong and everyone gets on, which is always a massive thing. The name of our group chat is ‘how many games we’re unbeaten out of 30’ and each week as it goes you think how long can we keep it going? You are not looking to go the whole season unbeaten, you’re just looking to win the next game, but as it starts to go you start to think more about it.

“We’re now coming into the winter and the pitches are a bit harder. As the run goes on teams will want to beat us more and more, so we’re well aware that the longer it goes on the harder it gets. The most important thing is we stay at the top of the league.”