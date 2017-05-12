Tranent aim to take another Super League scalp in Cup

Tranent Juniors have so far disposed of four Super League sides on two stunning cup runs and captain Alex Christie is confident they can claim another scalp.

The high-flying Belters host Broxburn Athletic at Foresters Park in the quarter-finals of the East of Scotland Cup tomorrow, fresh from beating one of the best Junior clubs in the country in Kelty Hearts last weekend.

Premier League Tranent bid to book another semi-final spot and are confident of doing just that having knocked out top-flight clubs Dundonald Bluebell, Fauldhouse United and Bo’ness United on their way to the last eight.

“The way the boys are just now, we’d be confident playing anybody at the moment,” said Christie.

“We’ve got to show Broxburn the respect they deserve; they are a Super League team and we know it will be a really tough game. They are just off the back of a win against Bonnyrigg, so it will be a tough game. I’m confident the boys will give their all and if we do things right and are as organised as we were against Kelty, I think we’ll get the result.

“I don’t think anybody would [look forward to playing Tranent at Foresters Park]. I think we’re the in-from team in Junior football other than Kelty. I don’t think anybody is on the run like what we’re on.

“Nobody likes coming to Tranent at the best of times, never mind when we’re on a good run.”

The only disappointment for Christie is that their league campaign has already ended, with fourth place confirmed following promotion last year. They would surely have been challenging for promotion had they started the season like they have ended it.

Christie added: “We let ourselves down at the start of the season and didn’t get off to the start we wanted, we maybe put a bit too much pressure on ourselves. Once we got settled, we went on a run of something like 12 games unbeaten. The way the boys are feeling now they’d play anyone. When you are in a winning habit it’s difficult to get beat – the boys have got the bit between their teeth.”